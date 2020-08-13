Former Rams star Todd Gurley posts Chatsworth home for $2.3 million

Todd Gurley is ready to field offers in the San Fernando Valley. The former L.A. Rams tailback, now with the Atlanta Falcons, has put his Chatsworth home of three years on the market for $2.295 million, records show.

The listing comes a few months after the one-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year bought another L.A.-area home from actor Taylor Lautner in an off-market deal for $4.2 million, The Times has confirmed.

The home for sale, built in 2005, sits on more than an acre of grounds with mountain views. Renovated for outdoor living, the property includes a custom swimming pool with a waterfall and slide, a basketball half-court and a barbecue island.

Beyond the glass-door entry are a two-story foyer, an office/den, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A stone fireplace anchors the family room, which sits off the kitchen area. Sliding doors in the common areas open to the backyard.

Gurley purchased the 5,100-square-foot house in 2017 for $1.825 million, public records show.

The 26-year-old Gurley was a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Los Angeles and has twice led the league in rushing touchdowns (2017, 2018). He appeared in 15 games for the Rams last year, racking up 857 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In March, he joined the Falcons as a free agent one day after being released by the Rams.

Tai Savetsila and Michael Chambers of Agents of LA hold the listing.