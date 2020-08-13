Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Former Rams star Todd Gurley posts Chatsworth home for $2.3 million

Former L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley is seeking $2.295 million for his 5,100-square-foot home in Chatsworth.
Former L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley is seeking $2.295 million for his 5,100-square-foot home in Chatsworth.
(Handout)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2020
8:25 AM
Share

Todd Gurley is ready to field offers in the San Fernando Valley. The former L.A. Rams tailback, now with the Atlanta Falcons, has put his Chatsworth home of three years on the market for $2.295 million, records show.

The listing comes a few months after the one-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year bought another L.A.-area home from actor Taylor Lautner in an off-market deal for $4.2 million, The Times has confirmed.

1/8
The front.  (Realtor.com)
2/8
The two-story entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/8
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/8
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/8
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
6/8
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/8
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
8/8
The sports court.  (Realtor.com)

The home for sale, built in 2005, sits on more than an acre of grounds with mountain views. Renovated for outdoor living, the property includes a custom swimming pool with a waterfall and slide, a basketball half-court and a barbecue island.

Advertisement

Beyond the glass-door entry are a two-story foyer, an office/den, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A stone fireplace anchors the family room, which sits off the kitchen area. Sliding doors in the common areas open to the backyard.

Gurley purchased the 5,100-square-foot house in 2017 for $1.825 million, public records show.

The 26-year-old Gurley was a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Los Angeles and has twice led the league in rushing touchdowns (2017, 2018). He appeared in 15 games for the Rams last year, racking up 857 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In March, he joined the Falcons as a free agent one day after being released by the Rams.

Advertisement

Tai Savetsila and Michael Chambers of Agents of LA hold the listing.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement