Hot Property

Home of the Week: A playful Venice compound with street-art cred

The unusual Venice compound, created for a toy company executive, evokes an urban warehouse with its metal siding and outdoor staircases that resemble fire escapes.  (Christopher Nolasco)
Inside, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork pair with artistic fixtures and splashes of color.  (Christopher Nolasco)
Listed for $8.25 million, the fenced and hedged property includes a three-bedroom main house and a 430-square-foot studio.  (Christopher Nolasco)
The Venice compound features 3,414 square feet of living space with vibrant hues and offbeat art installations in its open-concept floor plan.  (Anthony Barcelo)
High ceilings and natural light brighten the living spaces throughout the Venice compound.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The home’s eclectic interior design features splashes of color everywhere.  (Anthony Barcelo)
A pixelated art piece by French street artist Invader, believed to be the artist’s first residential commission, adorns a side of the main home’s warehouse-like design.  (Christopher Nolasco)
The backyard patio was inspired by the loading dock at Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station. Two rooftop decks and a fire pit are among other outdoor features.  (Christopher Nolasco)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 15, 2020
5 AM
Some properties are just fun. Created by a toy company executive, this Venice compound features vibrant hues, offbeat art installations and outdoor staircases that resemble fire escapes. A pixelated artwork on the side of the home was added under the cover of darkness by French street artist Invader.

Location: 813 Palms Blvd., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $8.25 million

Built: 2014

Living area: 3,414 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 7,614 square feet

Features: Polished concrete floors; open-concept floor plan; sunken courtyard; two rooftop decks; separate studio

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in June was $1.87 million, a 6.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jerry Jaffe, Compass, (310) 230-5478

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

