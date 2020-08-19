Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Astros owner Jim Crane sells Pebble Beach home at a huge discount

Astros owner Jim Crane originally sought $37.9 million for his Pebble Beach compound.
Astros owner Jim Crane originally sought $37.9 million for his Pebble Beach compound. The 9-acre property sold this week for $21 million, records show.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2020
11:02 AM
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has unloaded a base on the Monterey Peninsula, selling his home in Pebble Beach for $21 million. That’s a roughly 45% discount from the original 2017 asking price of $37.9 million.

Taking in views from Carmel Bay up to Pescadero Point, the gated property includes a three-bedroom main house, a caretaker’s cottage and a guest/pool house that combine for eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and about 11,900 square feet of space. The wooded grounds encompass more than 9 acres.

The single-story main house was originally designed by San Francisco architect Germano Milono. High ceilings, stone accents and wood finishes are among features of the home, which has a wine cellar, a den/office and a library. A wall of windows in the living room takes in the ocean.

Crane, 66, bought the property in 1998 for $5.5 million, public records show.

The Houston-based businessman is the chairman and chief executive of Crane Capital Group. He acquired the Astros from Drayton Mclane in 2011 for a reported $680 million.

Nicholas Glaser of Carmel Realty Company was the listing agent. Peter Butler, also with Carmel Realty, represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

