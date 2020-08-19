‘RHOBH’ personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave sends Hollywood Hills home to market
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, home security businessman Edwin Arroyave, have put their home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $5.995 million.
The listing comes on the heels of news that the couple is under contract to buy a newly built home in Encino.
The Hollywood Hills house, formerly owned by filmmaker Meghan Ellison, is perched on a hillside with sweeping views of the city and, on a clear day, the ocean. Two balconies extend from the back of the wood-clad contemporary house. Lower decking surrounds an infinity-edge swimming pool and a spa.
Inside, white porcelain floors and wood paneling unite the open-concept floor plan. Living spaces include an open-concept living and family room, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The primary bedroom expands to include a gym and an office.
Mellencamp Arroyave joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast in 2018. She is the daughter of musician John Mellencamp.
Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of the Agency hold the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.