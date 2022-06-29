R.E.M.’s Mike Mills seeks $6.5 million for home overlooking the Hollywood Bowl

R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills’ house comes with unlimited concert tickets — kind of. The scenic estate, which Mills just listed for $6.5 million, offers a rare perk: It’s one of only two homes that directly overlooks the Hollywood Bowl.

It’s a fitting residence for Mills, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer who co-founded the Georgia-based rock band in the 1980s.

The musical setting isn’t the property’s only unique element. Other highlights include a 400-gallon aquarium in the living room, built-in pizza oven and stunning tile bathroom built over the course of two years that resembles Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting.

1 / 12 The hillside home. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 2 / 12 Aerial view of the property. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 3 / 12 The view. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 4 / 12 The living room. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 7 / 12 The pizza oven. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 8 / 12 The game room. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 9 / 12 The bedroom. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 10 / 12 The bathroom. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 11 / 12 The pool. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative) 12 / 12 The scenic home. (Ryan Pepple / Calabasas Creative)

Perched on a half-acre hillside lot, the house spans three stories with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across nearly 4,000 square feet. Picture windows and pocketing walls of glass take advantage of views, capturing not only the Hollywood Bowl but also the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory and downtown L.A.

There are also a breakfast nook, media room and game room, as well as a pair of bathrooms with colorful, custom tile of their own.

Outside, three viewing decks overlook the neighboring concert venue. An observation deck, swimming pool and spa complete the small compound. According to the listing, the property comes with an adjoining lot lined with solar panels.

Born in Orange County, Mills co-founded R.E.M in the 1980s. Since then, the prolific group has become one of the bestselling bands of all time with 15 studio albums, six EPs and four live albums.

Steven Bruns and Diana Armstrong-Bruns of Engel & Volkers Calabasas hold the listing.