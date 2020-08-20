Fixer-uppers for $300,000 in San Bernardino County
Looking for a project? Here’s a look at fixer-upper homes for around $300,000 in Victorville, San Bernardino and Fontana in San Bernardino County.
VICTORVILLE: Down $30,000 from its original asking price, this desert compound on more than an acre holds two homes and a pool.
Address: 17481 Coad Road, Victorville, 92395
Listed for: $250,000 for four bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,464 square feet (1.39-acre lot)
Features: Wood-paneled walls; dual-sided brick fireplace; one-bedroom guesthouse; hot tub
About the area: In the 92395 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $276,000, up 9.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN BERNARDINO: This starter home across from Seccombe Lake Park boasts a grassy yard and a two-car garage that’s been converted into a studio with hardwood floors.
Address: 227 E. 5th St., San Bernardino, 92410
Listed for: $309,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,358 square feet (6,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced lot; tile kitchen; open floor plan; covered parking
About the area: In the 92410 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $260,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: The space is the story here, as this 1930s home in need of repairs sits on four-fifths of an acre on the north side of the city.
Address: 17442 Elaine Drive, Fontana, 92336
Listed for: $349,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 720 square feet (0.83-acre lot)
Features: Palm trees; tile floors; fenced lot; huge backyard
About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 93 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $464,000, down 2.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VICTORVILLE: Found in Spring Valley Lake, this slightly outdated 1980s home includes neighborhood amenities such as a lake, beach, tennis courts and a golf course.
Address: 13590 Chinquapin Drive, Victorville, 92395
Listed for: $299,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,878 square feet (7,440-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered entry; living room with brick fireplace; primary suite with dual closets; back patio
About the area: In the 92395 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $276,000, up 9.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN BERNARDINO: It needs a lot of work, but this single-story bungalow includes outdoor spaces such as a covered patio, swimming pool and lounge.
Address: 1262 E. Eureka St., San Bernardino, 92404
Listed for: $295,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,621 square feet (7,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-paneled living room; tile floors; French doors; large lot
About the area: In the 92404 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $315,000, up 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: Stuck midway through a remodel, this single-story home sits on a grassy cul-de-sac lot near Veterans Park.
Address: 17376 Pinedale Ave., Fontana, 92335
Listed for: $335,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,118 square feet (8,910-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile and carpet floors; sliding glass doors; central location
About the area: In the 92335 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $373,000, up 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
