Hot Property

Fixer-uppers for $300,000 in San Bernardino County

The exterior of a small, single-story home on a dirt lot at 17481 Coad Road, Victorville
17481 Coad Road, Victorville
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2020
5:30 AM
Looking for a project? Here’s a look at fixer-upper homes for around $300,000 in Victorville, San Bernardino and Fontana in San Bernardino County.

VICTORVILLE: Down $30,000 from its original asking price, this desert compound on more than an acre holds two homes and a pool.

Address: 17481 Coad Road, Victorville, 92395

Listed for: $250,000 for four bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,464 square feet (1.39-acre lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; dual-sided brick fireplace; one-bedroom guesthouse; hot tub

About the area: In the 92395 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $276,000, up 9.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The exterior of a single-story home with a grassy yard at 227 E. 5th St., San Bernardino
227 E. 5th St., San Bernardino
(Realtor.com)

SAN BERNARDINO: This starter home across from Seccombe Lake Park boasts a grassy yard and a two-car garage that’s been converted into a studio with hardwood floors.

Address: 227 E. 5th St., San Bernardino, 92410

Listed for: $309,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,358 square feet (6,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; tile kitchen; open floor plan; covered parking

About the area: In the 92410 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $260,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The exterior of a small home surrounded by trees and a large lot at 17442 Elaine Drive, Fontana
17442 Elaine Drive, Fontana
(Realtor.com)

FONTANA: The space is the story here, as this 1930s home in need of repairs sits on four-fifths of an acre on the north side of the city.

Address: 17442 Elaine Drive, Fontana, 92336

Listed for: $349,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 720 square feet (0.83-acre lot)

Features: Palm trees; tile floors; fenced lot; huge backyard

About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 93 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $464,000, down 2.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The exterior of a home with a large driveway and garage, and grassy frontyard at 13590 Chinquapin Drive, Victorville
13590 Chinquapin Drive, Victorville
(Realtor.com)

VICTORVILLE: Found in Spring Valley Lake, this slightly outdated 1980s home includes neighborhood amenities such as a lake, beach, tennis courts and a golf course.

Address: 13590 Chinquapin Drive, Victorville, 92395

Listed for: $299,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,878 square feet (7,440-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; living room with brick fireplace; primary suite with dual closets; back patio

About the area: In the 92395 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $276,000, up 9.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The exterior of a single-story bungalow home with a grassy lawn overgrown with weeds at 1262 E. Eureka St., San Bernardino
1262 E. Eureka St., San Bernardino
(Realtor.com)

SAN BERNARDINO: It needs a lot of work, but this single-story bungalow includes outdoor spaces such as a covered patio, swimming pool and lounge.

Address: 1262 E. Eureka St., San Bernardino, 92404

Listed for: $295,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,621 square feet (7,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled living room; tile floors; French doors; large lot

About the area: In the 92404 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $315,000, up 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The exterior of a single-story white home with a large grassy lawn at 17376 Pinedale Ave., Fontana
17376 Pinedale Ave., Fontana
(Realtor.com)

FONTANA: Stuck midway through a remodel, this single-story home sits on a grassy cul-de-sac lot near Veterans Park.

Address: 17376 Pinedale Ave., Fontana, 92335

Listed for: $335,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,118 square feet (8,910-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile and carpet floors; sliding glass doors; central location

About the area: In the 92335 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $373,000, up 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

