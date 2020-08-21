Midcentury home designed by surf legend Matt Kivlin lists for $2.995 million

Surf legend Matt Kivlin — who’s known for designing the lightweight, Balsa wood-based Malibu Board — also designed a handful of homes along the California coast. In Pacific Palisades, a Midcentury gem he built in 1960 has surfaced for sale at $2.995 million.

That’s about a quarter of a million more than it last sold for in 2018, public records show.

Perched up in the canyons, the mini-compound holds two homes: a two-story main house and a rustic log cabin with remodeled interiors. Bridges, pathways and a pond with a waterfall fill out the landscaped grounds.

1 / 17 The living room. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 2 / 17 The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 3 / 17 The window-lined living room. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 4 / 17 The dining area. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 5 / 17 The master bedroom. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 6 / 17 The view. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 7 / 17 The deck. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 8 / 17 The exterior. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 9 / 17 The fire pit. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 10 / 17 The walkway. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 11 / 17 The outdoor dining area. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 12 / 17 The cabin. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 13 / 17 The cabin interior. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 14 / 17 The hillside home. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 15 / 17 The entry. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 16 / 17 The two-story home. (Coldwell Banker Realty) 17 / 17 The landscaped grounds. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

A carport approaches the main residence, which features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 1,800 square feet. High ceilings, hardwood floors and walls of glass mark the common spaces, including a galley-style kitchen and a living room with a built-in fireplace.

Upstairs, a sleek master suite expands to a private wraparound deck. It overlooks a dining area with a fire pit down below.

Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.