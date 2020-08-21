Style maven Emily Henderson lists charming Tudor in Los Feliz

The secret is out: Emily Henderson, the former host of HGTV’s “Secrets From a Stylist,” has put her home in the Los Feliz neighborhood on the market for $2.65 million.

Owned by Henderson and her family for about four years, the 1926 English Tudor-style home has been updated and modernized for indoor-outdoor living.

Creeping vines and a bright red front door give the two-story home a storybook feel. Inside, the light and airy interior features a vaulted-ceiling living room with a brick fireplace, a garden-view dining room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A triangular island anchors the chef’s kitchen, which pairs gold fixtures with crisp white cabinetry.

1 / 16 The front. (Nourmand & Associates) 2 / 16 Creeping vines and a bright red front add to the home’s curb appeal. (Nourmand & Associates) 3 / 16 The entry. (Nourmand & Associates) 4 / 16 A brick fireplace sits at the far end of the living room. (Nourmand & Associates) 5 / 16 French doors bring light into the space. (Nourmand & Associates) 6 / 16 The dining room has a garden view. (Nourmand & Associates) 7 / 16 The garden view. (Nourmand & Associates) 8 / 16 The dining room sits off of the kitchen. (Nourmand & Associates) 9 / 16 The family room. (Nourmand & Associates) 10 / 16 The primary bedroom. (Nourmand & Associates) 11 / 16 A bedroom. (Nourmand & Associates) 12 / 16 A playroom/bedroom. (Nourmand & Associates) 13 / 16 The backyard. (Nourmand & Associates) 14 / 16 Lawn and mature landscaping fill out the grounds. (Nourmand & Associates) 15 / 16 There’s also a vegetable garden. (Nourmand & Associates) 16 / 16 The basement bedroom. (Nourmand & Associates)

Advertisement

An outdoor dining patio with artistic tilework extends the living space outdoors. Mature trees and landscaping provide a leafy backdrop for a hammock, vegetable gardens and a playground.

Henderson is known for winning the fifth season of HGTV’s “Design Star,” which resulted in the creation of her show “Secrets From a Stylist.” She released the New York Times bestseller “Styled: Secrets for Arranging Rooms, from Tabletops to Bookshelves,” in 2015.

She and her family are selling because they are relocating to the Pacific Northwest.

Howard Lorey and Gina Issac of Nourmand and Associates hold the listing.