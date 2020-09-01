Actor-developer Adam Ambruso asks $15 million for Hollywood Hills showplace
Actor-developer Adam Ambruso is chasing a yearlong high in Hollywood Hills, where his newly finished showplace just hit the market for $15 million.
If he gets his price, it’ll be the most expensive sale in the 90068 ZIP Code this year, more than doubling a stylish contemporary retreat that traded hands for $7.25 million in July. It’ll also be a nice investment; records show he paid $805,000 for the property in 2012.
Perched in Outpost Estates, the quarter-acre lot once held a two-bedroom home of 1,500 square feet, which has been razed in favor of a three-story spot with chic modern style. A pair of olive trees frames the entry, leading into living spaces with a design palette of French oak, walnut, seagrass and concrete.
Walls of glass line indoor-outdoor spaces such as the dining room and kitchen, all of which revolve around a Zen garden at the center of the home. The living room and pool deck add dramatic six-foot fireplaces.
The top level expands to a scenic terrace with a lounge and infinity pool, and the lower level boasts a bedroom with a deck that spans the length of the home. Down below, there’s a two-story subterranean garage with a commercial-grade lift.
Two acid-washed concrete walkways descend down the backyard, leading to a tiered garden with landscaped nooks and small lawns.
Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate holds the listing.
