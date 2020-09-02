Elle King’s romantic Mediterranean home for sale in Hollywood Hills

Singer-songwriter Elle King is staging a sale in Hollywood Hills, where her Mediterranean-style home full of authentic details and chic outdoor spaces is on the market for $1.699 million.

Spanning three stories, the 1980s abode draws the eye with a wooden garage door, wrought-iron accents and shades of orange and turquoise that break up the white stucco exterior. Three balconies hang off the front of the home, and a few more are found out back.

Dark hardwood floors, crown moldings and arched doorways provide period charm in the common spaces. The living room has a stone fireplace and custom chandelier, and the kitchen adds slabs of rain forest marble.

1 / 15 The covered lounge. (Alfred Yson) 2 / 15 The living room. (Alfred Yson) 3 / 15 The dining room. (Alfred Yson) 4 / 15 The family room. (Alfred Yson) 5 / 15 The kitchen. (Alfred Yson) 6 / 15 The marble kitchen. (Alfred Yson) 7 / 15 The wet bar. (Alfred Yson) 8 / 15 The master bedroom. (Alfred Yson) 9 / 15 The office. (Alfred Yson) 10 / 15 The dining patio. (Alfred Yson) 11 / 15 The French doors. (Alfred Yson) 12 / 15 The tiered garden. (Alfred Yson) 13 / 15 The yard. (Alfred Yson) 14 / 15 The three-story home. (Alfred Yson) 15 / 15 The view. (Alfred Yson)

Advertisement

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a family room, a study, a wet bar and a dining room with a built-in buffet across roughly 3,500 square feet.

Almost every room opens to a deck or patio. One holds a dining area under string lights, and another adds a spa and covered lounge. A tiered garden descends to a turf yard at the edge of the quarter-acre property.

Denise Rosner of Compass holds the listing.

The daughter of actor Rob Schneider, Elle King has released two albums over the last six years including 2018’s “Shake the Spirit.” The 31-year-old has been nominated for three Grammys: two for her song “Ex’s and Oh’s” and one for her duet with Dierks Bentley, “Different for Girls.”