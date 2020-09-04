High-Low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Venice
Venice’s artsy, bohemian mindset bleeds into its vast array of architecture — whether it’s a splash of custom tile in a cozy beach bungalow or a piece of L.A. history in a contemporary showplace.
Here’s a look at the highest- and lowest-priced homes in Venice, plus a sample of what you can get for the median price, the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.
High: Known as the Hollywood Bowl House, this modern home is wrapped in wood from the original benches of the iconic amphitheater. The double-lot property sits a block from the beach and boasts reclaimed teak floors, a chic wet bar, a spiral staircase and a gym. Outside, there’s a covered pool, spa and shower, as well as a rooftop deck overlooking the ocean.
Address: 17 23rd Ave., Venice, 90291
Price: $14 million for five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 7,102 square feet (5,278-square-foot lot)
Low: It needs a bit of work, but this 1920s Spanish-style home near Penmar Golf Course stays in touch with its roots with an arched entry and multiple types of tile. Out back, a landscaped dining patio adds wood beams and a fountain.
Address: 1622 Glyndon Ave., Venice, 90291
Price: $1.375 million for two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in 1,254 square feet (3,862-square-foot lot)
Median: Warm wood accents offset bold black and white inside this two-bedroom home near the Venice canals. A bright, open floor plan takes up most of the single-story interior; out back, a step-down lounge opens to a patio with built-in speakers.
Address: 2349 Beach Ave., Venice, 90291
Price: $1.975 million for two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,835 square feet (2,699-square-foot lot)
