Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Hollywood Hills home with a full cast of former owners hits the market

A living room in the Hollywood Hills home built for silent film actress Claire Windsor.
The Hollywood Hills home, listed for $3.35 million, has a cast of former owners that includes silent film actress Claire Windsor, Jet drummer Chris Cester and MMA fighter Kenny Florian.
(Paul Barnaby)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2020
1:33 PM
Share

This home in the Hollywood Hills has seen more than a few brushes with fame through the years.

Built in 1923 for silent film actress Claire Windsor, the English Country-style house was previously owned by Phyllis Carlyle, the daughter of bandleader Russ Carlyle and onetime personal manager to Melanie Griffith, Willem Dafoe and Geena Davis.

The home was later owned for a four-year spell by Jet drummer and vocalist Chris Cester, who sold the place in 2015 to former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and actress-model Clarke Gilmer for $2.75 million. Florian and Gilmer would sell the place two years later for $3.07 million.

Advertisement

Now listed for $3.35 million, the two-story house sits in relative seclusion gates on a third-of-an-acre lot that touches up against the hillside. Brick terraces, waterfall features, an outdoor kitchen and a heated swimming pool make up the hedged and gated grounds.

Inside, the 4,028-square-foot floor plan holds a vaulted-ceiling living room, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A spiral staircase in one of the bedrooms leads up to an office/loft space.

Windsor, who died in 1972 at 80, was originally born Clara Cronk but changed her surname to Windsor at the advice of screenwriter Francis Marion. Her starring roles include the films “The Acquittal” (1923), “Grand Larceny” (1922) and “Just a Woman” (1925).

Austin Victoria of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement