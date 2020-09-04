Hollywood Hills home with a full cast of former owners hits the market

This home in the Hollywood Hills has seen more than a few brushes with fame through the years.

Built in 1923 for silent film actress Claire Windsor, the English Country-style house was previously owned by Phyllis Carlyle, the daughter of bandleader Russ Carlyle and onetime personal manager to Melanie Griffith, Willem Dafoe and Geena Davis.

The home was later owned for a four-year spell by Jet drummer and vocalist Chris Cester, who sold the place in 2015 to former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and actress-model Clarke Gilmer for $2.75 million. Florian and Gilmer would sell the place two years later for $3.07 million.

Advertisement

Now listed for $3.35 million, the two-story house sits in relative seclusion gates on a third-of-an-acre lot that touches up against the hillside. Brick terraces, waterfall features, an outdoor kitchen and a heated swimming pool make up the hedged and gated grounds.

Inside, the 4,028-square-foot floor plan holds a vaulted-ceiling living room, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A spiral staircase in one of the bedrooms leads up to an office/loft space.

Windsor, who died in 1972 at 80, was originally born Clara Cronk but changed her surname to Windsor at the advice of screenwriter Francis Marion. Her starring roles include the films “The Acquittal” (1923), “Grand Larceny” (1922) and “Just a Woman” (1925).

Austin Victoria of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.