Home of the Week: Hancock Park manor holds on to its classic roots

Built nearly a century ago, this English manor in Hancock Park is an extraordinary example of architect Roland Coate’s interpretation of the Tudor style. Coate, known for his modern takes on the Spanish and adobe styles, was given a budget of $100,000 — a massive sum in those days — to build the grand two-story using cut stone, heavy timbering and mullioned windows. Accompanying the home are formal gardens done by A.E. Hanson, the landscape architect who designed gardens for the Getty House as well as the Doheny Library at USC.

Location: 101 N. Hudson Ave., Hancock Park, 90004

Asking price: $10.5 million

Built: 1929

Living area: 13,150 square feet, nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.96 acres

Features: Hand-carved doors; wood-paneled walls; two-story entry; conservatory/sunroom; library; guest apartment; tennis court; formal gardens

About the area: In the 90004 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $1.516 million, a 3.7% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Andrew Woodward, John Woodward and Mary Woodward, Keller Williams Larchmont, (323) 697-5808; and Ernie Carswell and Mark Douglas, Douglas Elliman, (310) 345-7500

