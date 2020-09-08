Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays list cozy compound in Laurel Canyon

Husband-and-wife actors and frequent Hot Property subjects Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays have put their latest home offering on the market in the Hollywood Hills for $1.995 million.

The couple, whose love of renovation work has been well-documented, lovingly restored the Laurel Canyon compound, which was once part of a small real estate empire owned by actor-producer Beach Dickerson. Dickerson, who was a mentor to scores of Hollywood types, acquired more than a dozen Laurel Canyon properties following World War II using G.I. Bills and leased them over the years to a number of writers, directors and entertainers, including Bernsen.

Nicknamed “The Crown Jewel,” the compound makes the most of its lofty perch with three upper structures and a lower bungalow built into the hillside.

The two-bedroom main house and nearby pool house, both updated with light hues, are grouped around a brick-rimmed pool, a spa and decking. The A-frame-style guesthouse, which retains a rustic vibe and vintage fireplace, is in the back corner of the grounds. Including the lower bungalow, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all.

Views from the property take in the canyon and downtown L.A.

Bernsen, 66, gained fame as the character divorce attorney Arnold Becker on the 1986-94 series “L.A. Law” and starred in the “Major League” films. He was on “Psych” throughout its 2006-14 run and recently appeared on the CBS crime drama “Magnum P.I.”

Pays, 61, is an interior designer and actress known for her role as Dr. Tina McGee on the original “The Flash” series and its latest iteration on the CW.

Daniel Stevenson of the Agency and Max Nelson of Compass hold the listing.