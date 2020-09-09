Former Charger Philip Rivers hands off San Diego estate for $3.675 million

Call it one last pass in San Diego for Philip Rivers. The longtime Chargers quarterback, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason after 16 years with the Bolts, has sold his home in gated Santaluz for $3.675 million.

Originally listed in April for $4.199 million, the Spanish-style home’s price was cut to $3.699 million in June before catching an offer six weeks later. Rivers bought the estate through a trust in 2009 for $3.299 million, records show.

Built in 2005, the home sits on more than an acre of grounds with a saltwater swimming pool, a putting green, lawn and a playhouse. Inside, the 6,800-square-foot interior has arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, a wood-paneled office and a kitchen with two islands. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a single story.

Covered patios, a massive fireplace and a built-in barbecue extend the living space outward. The fenced and gated property overlooks the greens and fairways of the nearby Santaluz Club golf course.

Rivers, 38, was a model of consistency during his 16 years with the Chargers, making 235 consecutive starts (including 11 playoff games). An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, he holds franchise records for more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.

He agreed to a one-year, $25-million deal with the Colts in March after the Chargers publicly announced in mid-February that the team and quarterback had mutually parted ways.

Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Kip Boatcher of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.