Philip Rivers and Chargers agree to part ways

After 16 seasons and 235 consecutive starts, Philip Rivers will not be the Chargers quarterback in 2020.

The Chargers and Rivers have agreed to part ways, the team announced Monday.

At 38, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent and hopes to continue playing next season.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler who led the Chargers to the playoffs six times, is coming off a tough year in which he threw 20 interceptions, matching the second-highest total of his career.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years,” Rivers said in a statement. “In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful.”

Philip Rivers jogs off the field following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Chargers’ season finale on Dec. 29. (Peter Aiken / Getty Images)

The Chargers have two quarterbacks — backup Tyrod Taylor and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick — under contract. They are expected to draft another quarterback in April and have the No. 6 overall selection.

“After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.”