Hot Property

Kathy Griffin seeks $16 million for Bel-Air mansion

The Mediterranean-style spot boasts eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a 25,000-gallon infinity pool overlooking the mountains.
(Marc Angeles)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2020
9 AM
Kathy Griffin is staging a sale in Bel-Air, putting her gated Mediterranean mansion on the market for $15.995 million. That’s about $5.5 million more than she paid for it four years ago.

The Emmy-winning comedian kept things mostly the same during her stay, as the 13,377-square-foot home features grand living spaces with dramatic beams, pocketing doors and a host of balconies. The largest hangs off the primary suite, spanning 1,100 square feet overlooking the surrounding mountains.

1/18
The exterior.  (Marc Angeles)
2/18
The entry.  (Marc Angeles)
3/18
The living room.  (Marc Angeles)
4/18
The dining room.  (Marc Angeles)
5/18
The kitchen.  (Marc Angeles)
6/18
The wet bar.  (Marc Angeles)
7/18
The indoor-outdoor floor plan.  (Marc Angeles)
8/18
The dining area.  (Marc Angeles)
9/18
The lounge.  (Marc Angeles)
10/18
The theater.  (Marc Angeles)
11/18
The wine cellar.  (Marc Angeles)
12/18
The primary bedroom.  (Marc Angeles)
13/18
The primary bathroom.  (Marc Angeles)
14/18
The balcony.  (Marc Angeles)
15/18
The backyard.  (Marc Angeles)
16/18
The covered patio.  (Marc Angeles)
17/18
The pool.  (Marc Angeles)
18/18
The fire pit.  (Marc Angeles)

A gated driveway approaches the property, leading to a two-story entry with oval windows and wrought-iron accents. From there, arched doorways access common spaces such as a formal dining room, double-island kitchen and family room with a wet bar.

Other amenities include a bonus room, wine cellar, movie theater and office with a fireplace. Eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the elegant floor plan navigated by an elevator.

A covered patio lines the backside of the home, expanding to a pavilion with a lounge, dining area, lawn and 25,000-gallon infinity-edge pool. The property covers just over half an acre.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Griffin won a pair of Emmys for her Bravo reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and her comedy albums have been nominated for multiple Grammys. The 59-year-old has released more than 20 stand-up specials dating back to the 1990s, including 2019’s “A Hell of a Story.”

In 2017, she sold a knoll-top home in Hollywood Hills for $4.49 million, The Times previously reported.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

