Kathy Griffin seeks $16 million for Bel-Air mansion

Kathy Griffin is staging a sale in Bel-Air, putting her gated Mediterranean mansion on the market for $15.995 million. That’s about $5.5 million more than she paid for it four years ago.

The Emmy-winning comedian kept things mostly the same during her stay, as the 13,377-square-foot home features grand living spaces with dramatic beams, pocketing doors and a host of balconies. The largest hangs off the primary suite, spanning 1,100 square feet overlooking the surrounding mountains.

1 / 18 The exterior. (Marc Angeles) 2 / 18 The entry. (Marc Angeles) 3 / 18 The living room. (Marc Angeles) 4 / 18 The dining room. (Marc Angeles) 5 / 18 The kitchen. (Marc Angeles) 6 / 18 The wet bar. (Marc Angeles) 7 / 18 The indoor-outdoor floor plan. (Marc Angeles) 8 / 18 The dining area. (Marc Angeles) 9 / 18 The lounge. (Marc Angeles) 10 / 18 The theater. (Marc Angeles) 11 / 18 The wine cellar. (Marc Angeles) 12 / 18 The primary bedroom. (Marc Angeles) 13 / 18 The primary bathroom. (Marc Angeles) 14 / 18 The balcony. (Marc Angeles) 15 / 18 The backyard. (Marc Angeles) 16 / 18 The covered patio. (Marc Angeles) 17 / 18 The pool. (Marc Angeles) 18 / 18 The fire pit. (Marc Angeles)

A gated driveway approaches the property, leading to a two-story entry with oval windows and wrought-iron accents. From there, arched doorways access common spaces such as a formal dining room, double-island kitchen and family room with a wet bar.

Advertisement

Other amenities include a bonus room, wine cellar, movie theater and office with a fireplace. Eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the elegant floor plan navigated by an elevator.

A covered patio lines the backside of the home, expanding to a pavilion with a lounge, dining area, lawn and 25,000-gallon infinity-edge pool. The property covers just over half an acre.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Griffin won a pair of Emmys for her Bravo reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and her comedy albums have been nominated for multiple Grammys. The 59-year-old has released more than 20 stand-up specials dating back to the 1990s, including 2019’s “A Hell of a Story.”

Advertisement

In 2017, she sold a knoll-top home in Hollywood Hills for $4.49 million, The Times previously reported.