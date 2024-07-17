Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick reach agreement that allows him to come pick up his stuff

Under an agreement on terms that will finalize Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick’s divorce, Bick will be allowed to visit the home he shared with the comedian in the company of a third-party “chaperone” to pick up the rest of his stuff.

Their agreement — which Bick’s attorneys filed Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court — follows a rocky six-month period that included competing allegations, with reports of Griffin kicking Bick out of the home they were sharing, subsequently hiring a sleuth to find him so she could serve divorce papers, and him accusing her of refusing to let him back into the L.A. home to retrieve personal belongings.

Things seem to have calmed down somewhat.

According to court documents obtained by The Times, Griffin has agreed to pay Bick a lump sum of $75,000. It’s not clear what terms were laid out in a prenuptial agreement, which was mentioned in Griffin’s December petition for divorce. But Tuesday’s filing noted that Bick’s counsel in the coming weeks would draft a settlement that covers all remaining issues in the case, including spousal support.

The court documents also said Griffin had provided her estranged husband with a list and photographs of his belongings still at the home they shared during their marriage. With an escort, he’ll be allowed back in to gather them up.

Griffin filed for divorce from Bick in December, just before their fourth wedding anniversary. The “My Life on the D-List” star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as Dec. 22.

Bick, as People reported, is a longtime entertainment marketing executive. According to his LinkedIn, until December he worked as head of production at Inappropriate Laughter Inc.

Court documents said Griffin’s $75,000 payment to Bick was in part a “reimbursement of his living expenses incurred during the 90 days following the parties’ separation.” It will also contribute to his attorney fees.

Bick was Griffin’s second husband. She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006, but their marriage was dissolved after Griffin accused Moline of taking money from her.

Griffin and Bick first started dating in 2011 after meeting at a food and wine festival. They briefly split in 2018 but got back together a few months later.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.