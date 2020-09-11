Rachael Leigh Cook brings charming Studio City manor to market

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook appears ready to call it a wrap in Studio City, where her home of four years has hit the market for $4.295 million.

Built in 1923 and recently refreshed, the English Tudor manor-style home sits among tall oak, pine and eucalyptus trees on a fenced and gated lot of more than a third of an acre. Meandering pathways connect various outdoor spaces including a swimming pool, a guesthouse, a custom playhouse and a sunken patio with a rock fireplace.

The arched front door lends a whimsical note before giving way to open-concept space that combines classic and contemporary elements. Light hardwood floors, eye-catching fixtures and picture windows that take in leafy views are among details of note. The common area includes living and dining rooms, a breakfast room and an updated chef’s kitchen. A kitchen office sits off the kitchen area.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom expands to include a boutique closet and an updated bath. Including the guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 4,800 square feet of space.

Patrick Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty and Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

Cook, 40, is known for her film roles in “She’s All That” (1999) and “Josie and the Pussycats” (2001). She voiced various characters on the stop-motion sketch comedy show “Robot Chicken” as well as in the “Star Wars: The Old Republic” and “Kingdom Hearts II” video games.

More recently, she appeared in and produced the romantic comedy “Love, Guaranteed” (2000) for Netflix.