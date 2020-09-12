Home of the Week: Adding more polish to a Mar Vista modern

This modern showplace has come a long way from its bungalow roots. During its original reimagining in 2000, architects Ron Godfredsen and Danna Sigal expanded the bungalow outward while adding the triangular roof that creates a canopy for outdoor living areas. A more recent renovation added further polish to the design in the form of leathered stone counters, Heath ceramic tile and a combination of walnut and poured-concrete floors.

Location: 3418 Halderman St., Los Angeles, 90066

Asking price: $3.995 million

Built: 2000

Living area: 3,082 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Features: Walls of glass; wood decks; covered patios; double-sided wood-burning fireplace; guesthouse; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in July was $1.66 million, a 14.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Brain Linder and Rick Grahn, Compass (310) 592-5417

