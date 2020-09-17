Discounted homes for $700,000 in San Diego County
Here’s a look at price-reduced homes for about $700,000 in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego in San Diego County.
ESCONDIDO: Down $10,000 from its original price tag, this 2017 home comes with 11 owned solar panels and a hot tub with a canopy out back.
Address: 21458 Trail Blazer Lane, Escondido, 92029
Listed for: $749,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,783 square feet (3,699-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; plantation shutters; floor-to-ceiling built-ins; second-story loft
About the area: In the 92029 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $765,000, up 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: This Mediterranean-style two-story with a gazebo in the Rancho Del Oro neighborhood recently got a $30,000 trim.
Address: 1577 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside, 92056
Listed for: $669,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,252 square feet (3,899-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story great room; tile kitchen; family room with fireplace; second-story bonus room
About the area: In the 92056 ZIP Code, based on 56 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $600,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN DIEGO: An arched entry accesses a courtyard in front of this price-reduced single-story with interior shades of salmon and burnt orange.
Address: 12635 Ocaso Drive, San Diego, 92128
Listed for: $699,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,109 square feet (7,300-square-foot lot)
Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; Saltillo tile floors; renovated kitchen; sun room
About the area: In the 92128 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $797,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ESCONDIDO: Twelve security cameras, two lampposts and a movie projector for outdoor film viewing touch up the exterior of this hillside home with cabin-style bedrooms.
Address: 8718 Nelson Way, Escondido, 92026
Listed for: $665,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,304 square feet (1.15-acre lot)
Features: Double-door entry; primary suite with balcony; turf lawn; outdoor fireplace
About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $573,000, down 0.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: Palm trees surround this cul-de-sac property with a remodeled floor plan and landscaped backyard.
Address: 3423 Townwood Court, Oceanside, 92058
Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,782 square feet (6,023-square-foot lot)
Features: Three-car garage; custom front door; fresh paint; primary suite with deck
About the area: In the 92058 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $505,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN DIEGO: An August price cut brought the tag for this 1920s Spanish-style bungalow with a detached guesthouse down $50,000.
Address: 4202 Illinois St., San Diego, 92104
Listed for: $750,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 912 square feet (3,617-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered entry; formal dining room; solar panels; charming backyard
About the area: In the 92104 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $793,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
