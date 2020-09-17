Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa picks up a new pad in Newport Beach

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa is shown on his yacht.
The ‘Flip or Flop’ star, shown on his yacht, just paid $3.125 million for a two-story home on Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 17, 2020
11:08 AM
Share

A few months after selling their Costa Mesa farmhouse, “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, “Selling Sunset” Realtor Heather Rae Young, just grabbed something a bit closer to the ocean. The newly engaged couple have paid $3.125 million for a place in Newport Beach, records show.

It appears the pair got a decent deal on the place; the property last sold in 2018 for $3.839 million, records show.

The two-story home sits on Balboa Peninsula, a thin stretch of land nestled between the ocean and the rest of Newport Beach. Recently renovated from top to bottom, the house features a whitewashed stone exterior tucked behind succulents and privacy hedges.

Inside are four bedrooms and four bathrooms across nearly 3,000 square feet. The second story expands to a front-facing balcony overlooking the neighborhood, and down below there’s a covered patio.

Advertisement

A detached garage completes the property, which sits a short walk from the beach.

A staple on the Orange County real estate scene, El Moussa has flipped homes across Southern California for his hit show, “Flip or Flop,” which is set to air its ninth season in October. He also hosts “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” for HGTV. His other properties include a 50-foot yacht with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Young stars in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” a reality series that focuses on luxury listings marketed by the Oppenheim Group. The show’s third season was released in August on Netflix.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement