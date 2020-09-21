‘Ratched’ creator Ryan Murphy sells Laguna Beach compound for $10.65 million
That’s a wrap in Laguna Beach, where Ryan Murphy — creator of the TV shows “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and “Ratched” — just sold his contemporary coastal compound for $10.65 million.
The 1.25-acre estate is comprised of two properties: one that he bought in 2005 for $4.475 million and another that he grabbed two years later for $3.34 million. He was originally asking $18.75 million for the spread in 2018 but eventually lowered the price to $12.5 million over the summer.
Overlooking the ocean in Laguna Village, the secluded retreat combines a main home, guesthouse and swimming pool with a sleek dining pavilion. Boardwalks of wood and stone navigate the scenic grounds, which feature terraced landscaping descending down the hillside.
The main house spans a single story with polished concrete floors, walls of glass and wraparound patios. Angled skylights brighten the ocean-view kitchen, while the primary bedroom expands to a spa-style bathroom, office and hot tub.
Offering a slightly different style, the two-story guesthouse features whitewashed beams over a dramatic stone fireplace. The upper level opens to a deck, and down below, a covered patio adjoins a hedge-lined yard.
Murphy created the FX series “Nip/Tuck” in 2003 before more recent projects including “Scream Queens,” “Pose,” “The Politician” and “Ratched,” which debuted on Netflix in September. Over the course of his prolific career, the 54-year-old has won six Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award to go along with three Grammy nominations.
He also owns a Mediterranean villa in Beverly Hills, which he bought from Diane Keaton for $10 million a decade ago.
Kevin Augunas and Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Daniel Bushman of Coastline Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
