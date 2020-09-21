Shaq buys a Las Vegas home near his chicken restaurant

Shaquille O’Neal has a new place to play in Las Vegas. Two years after opening his restaurant Big Chicken on the Strip, the NBA legend has paid $765,000 for a nearby home.

It’s a far cry from the place he’s currently selling, a 31,000-square-foot Florida mansion with an indoor basketball court and 95-foot pool, on the market for $19.5 million.

The Las Vegas home covers 5,400 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms on two stories.

A few miles south of the Strip in a guard-gated community, the home is an ideal fit for the big man, with a massive double-height great room with inlaid floors and a fireplace. A second-story loft overlooks the space from above.

Advertisement

1 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The second story. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The cabana. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The spa. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com)

A granite kitchen and two-story family room fill out the rest of the main level. Upstairs, the primary suite features a two-sided fireplace separating the bedroom and bathroom.

A deck and covered patio line the back of the home, which expands to an entertainer’s backyard with a tiki-style cabana, a bridge that accesses a spa and a fountain-fed pool with swim-up bar.

Shaq, 48, played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. In 2011, he joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst; five years later, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Sherwin Escanuela of Huntington & Ellis held the listing. Stacy Conner of Windermere Prestige Properties represented O’Neal.