Shaq slashes price of mammoth Florida mansion to $19.5 million

Shaq’s home court is back up for grabs. The NBA legend just relisted his palatial estate in Florida for $19.5 million, a price cut of about 30% from his original asking price of $28 million.

Filled with over-the-top amenities, the four-acre estate is a fitting home for a Hall of Famer known for his dominant play style and big personality. Overlooking a lake in the Orlando suburb of Windermere, it holds 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms across a cool 31,000 square feet.

The house is sprawled along 700 feet of water frontage and boasts a motor court in front and a 95-foot pool with a rock waterfall, tiki-style cabana and private dock out back.

1 / 12 The basketball court. (Compass) 2 / 12 The front. (Compass) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Compass) 4 / 12 The office. (Compass) 5 / 12 The garage. (Compass) 6 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Compass) 7 / 12 The dining room. (Compass) 8 / 12 The cigar lounge. (Compass) 9 / 12 The pool. (Compass) 10 / 12 The back patio. (Compass) 11 / 12 The waterfront home. (Compass) 12 / 12 The dock. (Compass)

Advertisement

Grand living spaces with sleek style fill the floor plan. A massive marble fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the great room, and a spacious wood-paneled office takes in views of the water. In the primary suite, mirrored walls surround a rounded bed emblazoned with the Superman logo — one of Shaq’s many nicknames.

The logo also pops up in the 6,000-square-foot Miami Heat-themed indoor basketball court and the 17-car showroom-style garage. Other highlights include a cigar bar, wine storage, movie theater and chef’s kitchen.

Outside, the gated grounds are surrounded by a 10-foot privacy wall. The property sits in the Isleworth Golf & Country Club community, with amenities including a golf course, pool, tennis court and clubhouse.

Shaq bought the home for $3.95 million back in 1993, public records show. He put it on the market for $28 million in 2018 but trimmed the price down to $22 million later that year.

Advertisement

Shaq, whose full name is Shaquille O’Neal, played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. In 2011, the 48-year-old joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame five years later.

Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of the Atlas Team at Compass Florida hold the listing.