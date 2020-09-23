USC basketball coach Andy Enfield looks to draw up a sale in Manhattan Beach

Andy Enfield has served as the USC men’s basketball coach since 2013, but his latest play is in the South Bay, where his Manhattan Beach home just hit the market for $4.895 million.

Enfield bought the property as an empty lot for $1.6 million in 2013, and the home was built a year later. True to form, he had a basketball court installed in the backyard.

Clad in wood shingles, the Cape Cod-style home sits about a mile from the ocean and maintains a coastal vibe with soft shades of blue and green across nearly 4,700 square feet.

Hardwood floors line the open layout, which joins a spacious chef’s kitchen and indoor-outdoor family room with a fireplace. There’s also a dining room with paneled walls, an office with wood ceilings and a flagstone courtyard with a fire pit.

Upstairs, a sky-lit landing leads to the primary suite. One of five bedrooms and five bathrooms in the two-story interior, it expands to a spacious deck overlooking the neighborhood.

In the backyard, 15-foot privacy walls and hedges surround a swimming pool, spa, dining patio and lawn. The basketball court is tucked at the edge of the property.

Before joining USC in 2013, Enfield served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. In seven years with the Trojans, the 51-year-old has led the team to two NCAA March Madness tournaments.

Edward Kaminsky of Strand Hill Christies International Real Estate holds the listing.