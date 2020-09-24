John Legend and Chrissy Teigen drop $17.5 million on brand-new Beverly Hills mansion

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have landed their latest trophy in Beverly Hills. The power couple just paid $17.5 million for a newly built, ultra-modern mansion in the secluded neighborhood of Benedict Canyon.

The huge deal arrives as the musician and model accept backup offers on their previous home in the 90210, an 8,500-square-foot estate that they listed for $23.95 million in August.

This one’s even bigger at 10,700 square feet. Sprawling across a hillside lot, the box-like abode was custom-built this year and takes in sweeping views of the city below.

A massive 6,600-square-foot motor court approaches the sleek white exterior, and inside, open-concept spaces boast 24-foot ceilings, white oak floors and sweeping walls of glass. The living room, dining room and double-island kitchen all open outside, where a 100-foot saltwater pool lines the edge of the property.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office with walnut shelves, a 300-bottle wine cellar and an LED movie theater. Upstairs, the primary suite tacks on a polished concrete accent wall, a lounge with a built-in fireplace and a private deck.

Covered patios stretch across the backside of the home, expanding to a grassy lawn and a dining cabana with a sunken fire pit. The estate covers nearly an acre.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the listing. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented Legend and Teigen.

Legend has won 11 Grammy Awards, and he’s one of 16 people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (an achievement known as an EGOT). The 41-year-old won an Oscar for the song “Glory,” for the 2014 film “Selma,” and recently released his seventh studio album, called “Bigger Love.”

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She hosted “Lip Sync Battle” from 2015 to 2019 and currently appears on the new court show “Chrissy’s Court,” on the short-form-video platform Quibi.

Earlier this year, they picked up a live-work residence in West Hollywood for $5.1 million, The Times previously reported.