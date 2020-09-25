High-low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Pasadena
With 16 historical districts in 23 square miles, Pasadena boasts one of the densest concentrations of noteworthy homes in L.A. County. Properties such as the Gamble House, a Craftsman masterpiece, and the famed Chandler Estate draw the majority of the attention, but with a median home price of about $877,000, the city also provides cheaper options than many areas on the Westside.
Here’s a look at the highest- and lowest-priced homes in Pasadena, plus a sample of what you can get for the median price, the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.
High: As dramatic a property as you’ll see in Pasadena, this nearly five-acre estate features grounds that rival the city’s famous gardens. Expansive lawns, topiary sculptures, bamboo walkways, koi ponds, fountains and domed pavilions fill out the property, which centers on a 31,000-square-foot mansion with a Grecian-style swimming pool out back.
Address: 1288 S. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, 91106
Price: $39.8 million for 16 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms in 31,415 square feet (4.63-acre lot)
Low: Pasadena’s cheapest home on the market is a cozy two-bedroom bungalow near the Rose Bowl approached by a grassy yard and covered front porch. Inside, common spaces such as a carpeted living room and tile kitchen expand to a fenced back patio shaded by trees.
Address: 463 MacDonald St., Pasadena, 91103
Price: $550,000 for two bedrooms and one bathroom in 528 square feet (4,054-square-foot lot)
Middle: Victorian on the outside, modern on the inside, this stylish black-and-white home opens to remodeled living spaces with hardwood floors, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Four bedrooms are spread across two stories.
Address: 467 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, 91104
Price: $898,900 for four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,528 square feet (10,048-square-foot lot)
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.