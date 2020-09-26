Home of the Week: Going top shelf in West Hollywood
Perched atop the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood, this nearly completed penthouse offers the five-star treatment with curated interiors and exterior amenities such as a private terrace and spa. Designed by Martin Brudnizki in collaboration with Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, the showplace-in-the-sky features honed marble finishes, eye-catching fixtures and walls of windows that take in the cityscape. For a night in, forget DoorDash; owners have access to the adjacent Pendry hotel’s amenities including a new restaurant by Wolfgang Puck.
Location: 8430 Sunset Blvd., Unit 803, West Hollywood, 90069
Asking price: $13 million
Built: 2020
Living area: 2,827 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms
Exterior space: 2,908 square feet
Features: Panoramic views; designer finishes; custom built-ins; private terrace with full kitchen; fire pit; hot tub
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $2.55 million, a 1.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Paul Stukin, Pendry Residences West Hollywood, (310) 779-2595
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
