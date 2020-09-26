Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Going top shelf in West Hollywood

Perched atop the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood, this nearly completed penthouse offers the five-star treatment.
A rendering of the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the nearly completed penthouse.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the penthouse, designed by Martin Brudnizki in collaboration with Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the penthouse, which features honed marble finishes and eye-catching fixtures.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the nearly completed penthouse.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the penthouse, with curated interiors and exterior amenities such as a private terrace and spa.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
A rendering of the penthouse, with curated interiors and exterior amenities such as a private terrace and spa.  (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 26, 2020
5 AM
Perched atop the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood, this nearly completed penthouse offers the five-star treatment with curated interiors and exterior amenities such as a private terrace and spa. Designed by Martin Brudnizki in collaboration with Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, the showplace-in-the-sky features honed marble finishes, eye-catching fixtures and walls of windows that take in the cityscape. For a night in, forget DoorDash; owners have access to the adjacent Pendry hotel’s amenities including a new restaurant by Wolfgang Puck.

Location: 8430 Sunset Blvd., Unit 803, West Hollywood, 90069

Asking price: $13 million

Built: 2020

Living area: 2,827 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms

Exterior space: 2,908 square feet

Features: Panoramic views; designer finishes; custom built-ins; private terrace with full kitchen; fire pit; hot tub

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $2.55 million, a 1.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Paul Stukin, Pendry Residences West Hollywood, (310) 779-2595

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

