Hotelier Patrick Nesbitt’s dramatic Montecito estate to hit the auction block

If you’re planning to bid on Patrick Nesbitt’s sprawling estate in Montecito, you better bring a few million. The 20-acre spread, once listed at $65 million, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder with no reserve through Concierge Auctions on Nov. 16-19.

Nesbitt, a hotelier and chief executive of Windsor Capital Group, has been shopping the property around since 2016. Records show he trimmed the asking price to $55 million earlier this year.

Sprawling across an oceanfront bluff, the property revolves around polo; there’s a 10-acre regulation polo field, a custom equestrian sculpture, a 17-horse barn and multiple spots to take in polo matches, including a clubhouse with a series of terraces.

Polo’s not the property’s only claim to fame. In 2009, the scenic estate served as the backdrop for Britney Spears’ music video “Radar.”

Structures across the grounds combine for 43,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The main house, a Mediterranean mansion, is full of formal spaces with crystal chandeliers, intricate ceilings, oversize drapes and mahogany finishes.

The home holds a few secrets as well. A rooftop deck is reached by a hidden door in the entry rotunda, and there’s also a secluded wine cellar with a tasting room.

Indoor amenities include a movie theater, lounge, ballroom, sports bar and spa with a sauna and massage room. Outside, there’s a rooftop hot tub, a 128-foot infinity pool, a driving range with sand traps and a butterfly habitat surrounded by horse trails, duck ponds and English and Japanese-style gardens.

The online auction is being held in cooperation with listing agents Rick Hilton and Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland.