Home of the Week: Chic Hamptons style in Lake Sherwood

This custom Cape Cod brings East Coast charm to guard-gated Lake Sherwood. Spanning 1.2 acres, the property takes advantage of every square foot with a detached guesthouse, swimming pool, spa and sports court all set among mature trees and manicured lawns with lake, mountain and golf course views as the backdrop. At the center of it all sits a Hamptons-style home full of designer finishes.

The details

Location: 224 W. Stafford Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361

Asking price: $10.75 million

Year built: 1999

Living area: 10,700 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 1.2 acres

Features: Landscaped front yard; five-car garage; walnut wood floors; onyx fireplaces; African wood countertops; two-story great room; formal library; wine cellar; gym; billiards room with bar; dramatic owner’s suite; vegetable garden

About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $2.53 million, up 123.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jordan Cohen, RE/Max One, (818) 435-5220

