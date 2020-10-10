Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Chic Hamptons style in Lake Sherwood

The custom Cape Cod enjoys mountain, lake and golf course views from its 1.2-acre lot.   (Jeff Elson)
The custom Cape Cod enjoys mountain, lake and golf course views from its 1.2-acre lot. Found in guard-gated Lake Sherwood, the Hamptons-inspired home spans 10,700 square feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a handful of dramatic living spaces.  (Jeff Elson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2020
5 AM
This custom Cape Cod brings East Coast charm to guard-gated Lake Sherwood. Spanning 1.2 acres, the property takes advantage of every square foot with a detached guesthouse, swimming pool, spa and sports court all set among mature trees and manicured lawns with lake, mountain and golf course views as the backdrop. At the center of it all sits a Hamptons-style home full of designer finishes.

The details

Location: 224 W. Stafford Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361

Asking price: $10.75 million

Year built: 1999

Living area: 10,700 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 1.2 acres

Features: Landscaped front yard; five-car garage; walnut wood floors; onyx fireplaces; African wood countertops; two-story great room; formal library; wine cellar; gym; billiards room with bar; dramatic owner’s suite; vegetable garden

About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $2.53 million, up 123.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jordan Cohen, RE/Max One, (818) 435-5220

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

