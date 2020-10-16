‘The Wonder Years’ creators hang $29.5-million price tag on Malibu compound

Neal Marlens and Carol Black, the husband-and-wife writing duo behind hit sitcoms such as “Growing Pains” and “The Wonder Years,” are aiming for a 2020-high in Malibu, listing their massive oceanfront compound for $29.5 million.

It’ll be the beach city’s most expensive on-market sale of the year if they get their price, beating out a Point Dume architectural estate that sold for $21.76 million over the summer.

Oftentimes, living on the beach requires cramming into a cozy house on a tiny lot. Not here. The oceanfront estate offers a world of its own, covering nearly two acres in the exclusive Encinal Bluffs community.

1 / 17 The tennis court. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 17 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 17 The walkway. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 17 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 17 The dining area. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 17 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 17 The deck. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 17 The staircase. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 17 The bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 17 The office. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 17 The wooden deck. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 17 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 17 The guesthouse. (Simon Berlyn) 14 / 17 The guesthouse living room. (Simon Berlyn) 15 / 17 The patio. (Simon Berlyn) 16 / 17 The dining patio. (Simon Berlyn) 17 / 17 Aerial view of the estate. (Simon Berlyn)

During their 16-year-stay, Marlens and Black expanded just about everything with a focus on sustainability. A photovoltaic system provides power for the home, and a solar thermal water system warms up the swimming pool and heated floors.

The bluff-top compound includes a remodeled main home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool, spa and tennis court shaded by mature trees and surrounded by landscaping. Atop the home, there’s a glass-walled loft and a 3,000-square-foot rooftop garden.

Inside, minimalist spaces with white walls and clean lines overlook the ocean through pocketing glass doors. The living room, dining room and kitchen all expand to a spacious wood deck, and upstairs, the owner’s suite offers a deck of its own. Stone walkways wind through the coastal estate, leading to secluded nooks and a dining patio with a fireplace.

Marlens and Black received a Primetime Emmy Award for “The Wonder Years” and also created the sitcom “Ellen” starring Ellen DeGeneres, which ran for five seasons from 1994 to 1998. They stand to make a huge profit if they can find a buyer; records show they paid $4.85 million for the property in 2004.

Sandro Dazzan and Billy Rose of the Agency hold the listing.