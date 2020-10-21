Golfer Fred Couples gets a buyer to swing in Newport Beach

About a year after teeing up his Newport Beach home for sale, Hall of Fame golfer Fred Couples has sold the place for $3.25 million.

A fitting location for the former Masters champion, the house sits about two miles from the ocean in the guard-gated golf course community of Big Canyon. The quarter-acre property features a landscaped yard in front and a private space with a patio and fire pit out back.

Built in the 1970s but updated since, the house spans a single story with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 3,800 square feet.

1 / 10 The entry. (David Heath) 2 / 10 The living room. (David Heath) 3 / 10 The dining room. (David Heath) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (David Heath) 5 / 10 The office. (David Heath) 6 / 10 The family room. (David Heath) 7 / 10 The primary bedroom. (David Heath) 8 / 10 The backyard. (David Heath) 9 / 10 The patio. (David Heath) 10 / 10 The exterior. (David Heath)

Floors of tile and hardwood line the traditional-style interiors. An open-concept space combines a chandelier-topped dining room and a living room with a fireplace, and the kitchen expands to a family room framed by columns.

Vaulted beams hang over the primary suite, which includes a marble bathroom and opens to a private patio through two sets of French doors.

Couples, 61, has 15 victories on the PGA Tour, including the Masters Tournament in 1992. He was twice named the PGA Tour player of the year and was elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

Georgina Jacobson of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. TJ Williams of the W Realty Group represented the buyer.