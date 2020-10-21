Longtime home of late ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director John Singleton surfaces for sale

In Baldwin Hills, the longtime home of the late film director John Singleton is up for grabs for the first time in 30 years, hitting the market for $1.8 million.

Singleton — who directed hits such as “Baby Boy” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” — has been the home’s only owner since it was built in 1989. Records show he bought it for $700,000 in 1990, a year before the release of his debut film, “Boyz n the Hood,” which is set in nearby Crenshaw.

The house sits on a third of an acre on a hillside cul-de-sac overlooking Los Angeles. A turf backyard, as well as a private balcony attached to the owner’s suite, take advantage of the scenic setting.

1 / 8 The exterior. (Dean J. Flowers) 2 / 8 The entry. (Dean J. Flowers) 3 / 8 The living room. (Dean J. Flowers) 4 / 8 The fireplace. (Dean J. Flowers) 5 / 8 The dining room. (Dean J. Flowers) 6 / 8 The library. (Dean J. Flowers) 7 / 8 The primary bedroom. (Dean J. Flowers) 8 / 8 The hillside home. (Dean J. Flowers)

Advertisement

Inside, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across 4,900 square feet. Glass block windows line the entry. There is a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry.

Fireplaces anchor the living room, library and primary bedroom. Throughout, picture windows and sliding glass doors take in city and mountain views.

A native of South L.A., Singleton received an Oscar nomination for best director for “Boyz n the Hood.” His other credits include “Poetic Justice,” “Shaft” and multiple episodes of the FX series “Snowfall,” which he co-created. He died last year at 51.

Curtis Fralin of Fralin Commercial holds the listing.