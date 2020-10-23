Beach Boys’ Mike Love lists Pebble Beach mansion for $7 million

Wouldn’t it be nice if Mike Love finally sold his Pebble Beach mansion? The Beach Boys co-founder, who’s been trying to shed the home since 2011, recently relisted the Tuscan-style estate for $7 million.

Spanning over an acre with ocean views, the wooded property centers on a 9,000-square-foot mansion built in 2006. Past an exterior of stucco and stone, a dramatic arched entryway accesses the three-story floor plan.

Inside, elegant living spaces mix with amenities such as a wine cellar, movie theater, game room and gym. Common spaces include a two-story piano nook, chandelier-topped dining room and chef’s kitchen with a U-shaped island.

The one-acre estate centers on a Tuscan-style mansion with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 9,000 square feet. (NearMap)

An elevator and sweeping staircase navigate the floor plan, ascending to an owner’s suite with a fireplace, office and spa bathroom. It’s one of seven bedrooms seven bathrooms.

Out back, there’s a flagstone patio on the first level, a deck on the second level and a balcony on the third level. The backyard tacks on a spa and dining area with a pizza oven.

Love, 79, co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961, and the surf rock band went on to popularize the “California sound” with hits such as “Good Vibrations,” California Girls” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?” In 1988, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group.

He made headlines in October when he performed at a Donald Trump fundraiser in Orange County with a touring version of the Beach Boys — a move that was condemned by two other original members of the band, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine.

Ameer Tantawy and Joe Velasco of Compass hold the listing.