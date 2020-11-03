The Andrew McNally House, an eccentric Victorian gem, asks $3.5 million in Altadena
In Altadena, an quintessential Queen Anne Victorian-style home known as the Andrew McNally House just surfaced for sale at $3.5 million — quite a bump from the $15,000 it cost to build back in 1887.
The listing follows a dramatic update that made the kitchen and bathrooms a bit more modern, but the classic home is still very much in touch with its 19th century opulence.
Designed by Frederick Roehrig, the eccentric, elegant estate sits on Altadena’s Millionaire’s Row. It was built for publishing magnate Andrew McNally 133 years ago, and according to the Altadena Historic Society, McNally also built a private railroad line that ran straight from Altadena Junction to the home.
The property covers three-quarters of an acre and enjoys a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to the main residence, there’s a lushly landscaped aviary and a carriage house that tops a four-car garage.
Inside, carved woodwork, jeweled stained glass, bronze steam radiators and leaded glass windows provide dramatic period charm. Spread across three stories are nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, seven fireplaces and 24 gas lamps.
A highlight comes in the Turkish Room, a sumptuous, bizarre, over-the-top space with ornate carvings and Arabic design patterns topped by a rotunda-style ceiling. Up top, a three-story turret takes in views from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.
There’s also a foyer with a grand wood staircase, a living room with a tile fireplace and a modern whitewashed kitchen with marble countertops. Outside, flat, grassy lawns fill out the palm-topped grounds.
Teresa Fuller of Compass holds the listing.
