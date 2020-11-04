Rapper Logic asks $5 million for Calabasas mansion with recording studio

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic is trying to reason with the Calabasas housing market. His Tuscan-style retreat is up for grabs at $5 million, about $1.5 million more than he paid two years ago.

The price increase reflects a decent amount of work the rapper, whose real name is Robert Hall, put into the property. During his relatively short stay, he painted the once-gray living spaces a calmer shade of white and added a state-of-the-art recording studio with LED ceilings and custom built-ins.

Tucked behind gates in Mureau Estates, the property covers more than an acre. Lawns flank a long driveway in front, and out back, there’s a resort-style pool and spa, a pergola-covered courtyard and a patio wrapped in ivy. For entertaining, there are two grills, a custom Italian pizza oven, a fireplace and multiple dining areas.

1 / 13 The family room. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 13 The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 13 The living room. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 13 The dining room. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 13 The recording studio. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 13 The theater. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 13 The gym. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 13 The courtyard. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 13 The outdoor fireplace. (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 13 The dining patio. (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 13 The pool and spa. (Noel Kleinman) 13 / 13 The exterior. (Noel Kleinman)

Advertisement

Inside, dual chandeliers top an indoor-outdoor family room, and beamed ceilings touch up the chef’s kitchen. Another highlight comes in the double-height dining room, a voluminous, rotunda-style space with gallery walls and a fireplace.

Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a breakfast nook, bonus room, movie theater, gym and two-story living room complete the 7,700-square-foot floor plan.

Logic, 30, released his first mixtape, aptly titled “Logic: The Mixtape,” in 2009. He put out three more before his debut studio album, 2014’s “Under Pressure,” was released by Def Jam Recordings. This year, he released his sixth and final studio album, “No Pressure,” before retiring from music to focus on being a father.

Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.