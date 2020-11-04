Santa Barbara ranch of late actor Stuart Whitman aims for $62 million

A scenic Santa Barbara ranch owned by Stuart Whitman, the late Oscar-nominated actor from “The Mark” and “Cimarron Strip,” just surfaced for sale at $62 million.

That makes it the most expensive listing currently on the market in Santa Barbara, beating out Ellen DeGeneres’ Bali-inspired estate that she recently floated for $39.9 million.

Whitman, who died in March, owned the expansive property for more than 40 years. Spanning 13 acres in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Montecito, the hacienda-style compound has three structures, a swimming pool, tennis court and sweeping ocean, mountain and island views.

1 / 16 The scenic compound. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 2 / 16 The entry. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 3 / 16 The living room. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 4 / 16 The Saltillo tile floors. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 5 / 16 The dining area. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 6 / 16 The exterior. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 7 / 16 The patio. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 8 / 16 The covered patio. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 9 / 16 The pool. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 10 / 16 The dining patio. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 11 / 16 The swimming pool. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 12 / 16 The guesthouse. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 13 / 16 The palm-topped swimming pool. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 14 / 16 The lawn. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 15 / 16 The tennis court. (Eric Foote and David Palermo) 16 / 16 The 13-acre estate. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)

A 200-foot driveway approaches the estate, winding toward a Spanish-style home that draws the eye with colorful landscaping, turquoise window frames and a clay tile roof. Inside, Saltillo tile imported from Mexico lines a handful of cozy salmon-colored living spaces.

Arched doorways navigate the split-level floor plan, leading to a living room with a fireplace and a dining area under beamed ceilings. Outside, covered patios line the backside of the home, and walking paths wander through the palm-topped grounds.

After enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving for three years, Whitman began an acting career during which he appeared in films from the 1950s into the 2000s. His notable credits include “Highway Patrol,” “The Comancheros,” “Night of the Lepus” and the western series “Cimarron Strip,” and he earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor for the 1961 film “The Mark.”

Cristal Clarke of Berkshire Hathaway holds the listing.