Hot Property: Nick Kroll eyes $2.35 million for his Los Feliz charmer

Nick Kroll, the comedian and actor behind “Big Mouth” and “Kroll Show,” has put his Spanish Colonial-style home on the market for $2.35 million in Los Feliz. He has owned the property for eight years, records show.

The 42-year-old must have a penchant for Spanish-style homes, as the listing comes just a few months after he shelled out $6 million for a 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival a few streets away in the same area.

At 2,443 square feet, the home now for sale is about half the size of his new spot. Lush landscaping fills a romantic courtyard with a fountain in front, and out back, the stylish backyard adds a swimming pool, spa and cabana with a movie screen surrounded by vegetable gardens and fruit trees including peach, lemon and apricot.

Inside, the two-story floor plan stays in touch with its 1930s roots via arched doorways, beamed ceilings, Spanish tile and custom built-ins. Bold shades of blue pop up across the common spaces, covering the living room fireplace, the dining room ceiling and the kitchen cabinetry.

Most of the four bedrooms are found upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a large closet, teal green bathroom and private balcony. Below, a covered patio descends to the swimming pool and cabana.

A native of New York, Kroll appeared in “The League” and the Geico commercial spinoff show “Cavemen” before creating, producing, writing and starring in his own sitcom series “Kroll Show.” More recently, he appeared on Broadway alongside John Mulaney in the play “Oh, Hello” and created the animated Netflix show “Big Mouth,” which recently received a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Elisa Ritt, Anthony Stellini and Sherri Rogers of Compass hold the listing.

Real estate star buys something for himself

In between marketing mansions for Netflix’s real estate reality show “Selling Sunset,” Jason Oppenheim found time to buy a place of his own. The real estate agent dropped $5.125 million on a Mount Olympus home once owned by actor Jeremy Renner.

The architectural abode first surfaced for sale last year at $7.2 million and was listed at $6.3 million over the summer before Oppenheim grabbed it in an off-market deal. It’s the fifth Hollywood Hills home he’s purchased in as many years.

Renner, who received Oscar nominations for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town,” built the home in 2008 and sold it shortly afterward. Perched above the Sunset Strip on two-thirds of an acre, it holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 4,900 square feet.

Ideal for entertaining, the modern home kicks off with a courtyard entry that leads into a two-story great room with a dramatic fireplace and lofted lounge. A wall of steel-framed glass takes in views of the backyard.

Other highlights include a movie theater, an eat-in kitchen with a massive marble island and an office with a private garden nook. Upstairs, the owner’s suite opens to a deck overlooking the city.

A solar-heated saltwater pool anchors the backyard, which also tacks on an elevated spa, grassy lawn, fire pit and cabana.

Andrej Nagy, Blair Chang and Brent Piller of the Agency held the listing. Oppenheim represented himself.

Oppenheim, 43, stars in “Selling Sunset” with his twin brother, Brett, and a team of agents who market luxury properties across L.A. The show premiered last year and debuted its third season in August.

Justin Bieber tries to flip in Beverly Hills

A year after buying a Beverly Hills home for $8.5 million, Justin Bieber is looking to sell it for a little bit more: $9 million.

It’s a short stay for the pop superstar, but not a surprising move. Over the summer, he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, dropped $25.8 million on an 11,000-square-foot mansion on 2.5 acres a few miles north in Beverly Park.

This one’s smaller than the summer purchase, covering about 6,100 square feet on a small cul-de-sac lot. The 1930s Monterey Colonial features designer-done living spaces with white oak cabinetry, herringbone floors and steel-cased windows.

The 6,100-square-foot home holds five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a handful of designer living spaces. (NearMap)

Recently remodeled by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante, the two-story home draws the eye with original whitewashed brick and a courtyard with olive trees and a fire pit. Inside, highlights include a chic wine cellar, movie theater, bar, marble kitchen and living room with a fireplace.

A step-down lounge under dramatic beams opens outside, where an entertainer’s backyard adds a fountain-fed infinity pool and a cabana nestled up against privacy hedges. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the home.

Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has recorded five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. In 2016, the 26-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now.”

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman and Dalton Gomez of Compass hold the listing.

Comic’s estate offers an opportunity

The longtime home of late actor Buddy Hackett, the funnyman from “The Music Man” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” has surfaced for sale at $18 million in Beverly Hills.

Hackett, who died in 2003, had owned the estate since it was built in 1952. It’s currently being sold by his widow, Sherry Cohen.

The property spans an acre on a corner lot across from the Los Angeles Country Club. The interiors could use a remodel, so buyers have the option to either update the home, preserving its storied past, or erect a mansion of up to 20,000 square feet and add a second story to take advantage of the golf course views.

As of now, the single-story home covers about 7,800 square feet. Shaped like a U, it’s approached by two driveways, and at the center sits a custom elephant statue given to Hackett by late hairstylist-to-the-stars Gene Shacove.

One of the main draws is the dramatic dining room, which features wood-paneled walls and mirrored ceilings.

“The dining room seats over 32 people, and Buddy used to host weekly luncheons for comedians,” said listing agent Sherry Sexton, adding that the guest list often included stars such as Don Rickles, George Burns and Jack Carter. “Phyllis Diller once said, ‘If you’ve been invited to one of Buddy Hackett’s lunches, you know you’ve arrived as a comedian.’”

Other highlights include a living room with a brick fireplace and a massive lounge with a wet bar and billiards room. Outside, there’s a swimming pool with a diving board and a sunken tennis court with stadium seating.

After serving in World War II, Hackett began acting in the 1950s with roles in “Walking My Baby Back Home,” “Everything’s Ducky” and “The Love Bug.” A frequent guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” he also appeared in the lead role of the sitcom “Stanley.”

Sexton, of Selprop Inc., holds the listing with John A. Lucy of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills.

Horror director lists his haunt

Right before Halloween, horror director Eli Roth put his Tudor-style haunt on the market for $3.475 million.

Roth, who’s made his mark on the horror genre with films such as “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel,” paid $2.54 million for the property in 2007, records show.

Perched just above Hollywood Boulevard, the 1920s home is marked by high-end amenities and plenty of nooks and crannies spread across the hillside property. Half-timbering covers the exterior, encasing an elegant floor plan with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,500 square feet.

Dark hardwood floors, picture windows, custom fireplaces and intricate moldings touch up spaces such as a scenic dining area and step-down living room. In two stories, there’s also an eat-in kitchen, office, spacious gym, home theater and sauna.

French doors open to the tiered backyard, where fountains and lounges are tucked into arched openings on a flagstone patio. Other highlights include an outdoor bed hidden behind curtains, a row of built-in seating shaded by trees and a swimming pool overlooking L.A.

A director, producer, writer and actor, Roth has been involved with films since the turn of the century. As a filmmaker, he’s known for over-the-top violence and gore with credits such as the erotic thriller “Knock Knock” and the cannibal flick “The Green Inferno.” As an actor, he starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” and the disaster movie “Aftershock.”

Darian Robin of the Agency holds the listing.