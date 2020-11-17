Former WeWork exec lists mansion he bought from Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham

A rock star’s former mansion is up for grabs in Brentwood, where the longtime home of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has listed for $32 million.

Buckingham owned the home from 2004 until last year, when he sold it to former WeWork executive Michael Gross. Gross shelled out $28 million for the 10,000-square-foot spot shortly before the company’s failed IPO, and he exited the company soon after.

He gave the place a dramatic makeover during his stay, opting for a more subdued feel with clean shades of white and gray. Tile in the kitchen was replaced with marble, and the garage was transformed into a chic work-from-home space.

Set on over an acre, the compound includes a main house, guesthouse, recording studio and gym. Outside, there’s a swimming pool, tennis court, motor court and ivy-covered pavilion.

Formal in style, the two-story floor plan boasts a rotunda entry with a sweeping staircase, a living room with whitewashed beams and a dining room with herringbone floors. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including multiple guest suites with rope swings suspended from the ceiling.

Grassy lawns, mature landscaping and nooks such as a flagstone patio and trellis-topped lounge complete the property.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Daniel Brown of Compass hold the listing.

A California native, Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with Stevie Nicks and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. One of the best-selling bands of all-time, their hits include “Go Your Own Way” and “Never Going Back Again,” both written by Buckingham, plus “Landslide,” “Dreams” and “The Chain.”