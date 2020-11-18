Paul Pierce lists Calabasas mansion with Celtics basketball court for $11 million

Retired NBA star Paul Pierce is shooting for a big profit in Calabasas, where his amenity-loaded mansion is on the market for $10.995 million.

Pierce paid $6.5 million for the property in 2009, a year after he won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics and took home Finals MVP honors.

The 10-time All-Star decked out the mansion during his decade-long stay, painting the exterior an eye-catching shade of salmon and adding high-end amenities such as a bowling alley, wet bar and gym. Out back, he installed a green basketball court emblazoned with the Celtics’ logo.

Pierce changed up the interior as well, turning the tan living spaces white and touching up the movie theater and billiards room. Highlights across the massive 12,250-square-foot floor plan include a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, chef’s kitchen, great room and formal dining room under barrel ceilings.

Eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms complete the two-story floor plan. Throughout the home, large doors and windows take in city and mountain views.

A second-story terrace hangs off the back of the house, overlooking a grassy backyard with a swimming pool, two spas, dining area and fire pit in addition to the Celtics-themed basketball court.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

A native of Oakland and standout at Inglewood High School, Pierce was a McDonald’s All-American at the University of Kansas before being drafted by Boston in 1998. During his 19-year career, he won a championship with the Celtics and scored 26,397 points — good for 16th-most in NBA history.

His previous home sale went pretty well; in 2017, he sold a Cheviot Hills estate for $3.5 million — or $105,000 more than he was asking.