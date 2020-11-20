Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Actor Ian Harding sells Eagle Rock perch for $1.5 million

Built in 2014, the two-story stucco home takes advantage of the scenic view with picture windows and a pair of decks.
(Gus Acajabon)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Patience paid off for Ian Harding in Eagle Rock. The “Pretty Little Liars” actor couldn’t find a buyer last spring when he listed his hillside home for $1.475 million, but after waiting a year and relisting it for $1.4 million, he just sold the property for above his asking price: $1.5 million.

He’ll walk away with about a $200,000 profit compared to the price he paid in 2015, records show.

Perched above the hilly L.A. neighborhood, the two-story stucco home takes advantage of the scenic setting with a pair of front-facing decks. Out back, a thin stretch of turf yard lined with planters is tucked into the hillside.

1/11
The deck.  (Gus Acajabon)
2/11
The living room.  (Gus Acajabon)
3/11
The open floor plan.  (Gus Acajabon)
4/11
The dining area.  (Gus Acajabon)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Gus Acajabon)
6/11
The office.  (Gus Acajabon)
7/11
The bedroom.  (Gus Acajabon)
8/11
The bathroom.  (Gus Acajabon)
9/11
The yard.  (Gus Acajabon)
10/11
The hillside home.  (Gus Acajabon)
11/11
The driveway.  (Gus Acajabon)

The views continue in the colorful living spaces with picture windows and 11-foot ceilings. Harding did some decorating during his stay, adding custom wallpapers in the bathrooms and a gray backsplash of clouds in the owner’s suite.

Other spaces include a living room with a hanging chair, an open-concept dining area and a wood-covered kitchen with a waterfall island. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office complete the 2,360-square-foot floor plan.

Harding, 34, starred on “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 to 2017 and also appeared in “Chicago Med” and the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari.”

Kim Halverson of Compass held the listing. Ryan Sypek of Keyes Real Estate represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

