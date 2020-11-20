Actor Ian Harding sells Eagle Rock perch for $1.5 million
Patience paid off for Ian Harding in Eagle Rock. The “Pretty Little Liars” actor couldn’t find a buyer last spring when he listed his hillside home for $1.475 million, but after waiting a year and relisting it for $1.4 million, he just sold the property for above his asking price: $1.5 million.
He’ll walk away with about a $200,000 profit compared to the price he paid in 2015, records show.
Perched above the hilly L.A. neighborhood, the two-story stucco home takes advantage of the scenic setting with a pair of front-facing decks. Out back, a thin stretch of turf yard lined with planters is tucked into the hillside.
The views continue in the colorful living spaces with picture windows and 11-foot ceilings. Harding did some decorating during his stay, adding custom wallpapers in the bathrooms and a gray backsplash of clouds in the owner’s suite.
Other spaces include a living room with a hanging chair, an open-concept dining area and a wood-covered kitchen with a waterfall island. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office complete the 2,360-square-foot floor plan.
Harding, 34, starred on “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 to 2017 and also appeared in “Chicago Med” and the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari.”
Kim Halverson of Compass held the listing. Ryan Sypek of Keyes Real Estate represented the buyer.
