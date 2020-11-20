John Wayne’s Riverside County ranch returns to market at $8 million

After waffling on and off the market for the last two years, a Riverside County ranch once owned by famed Western actor John Wayne is trying to corral a buyer once more. The 2,000-acre spread recently relisted for $8 million, records show.

Dubbed Rancho Pavoreal, the compound is found in Sage, a small agricultural community south of Hemet and east of Temecula.

The property is fenced and cross-fenced with horse trails winding through the acreage and sweeping views of the mountains and valleys beyond. At the center sits a stucco ranch house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,000 square feet.

The mountain view. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

Other amenities include a barn and three wells. Though naturally designed as an equestrian compound or cattle ranch, the listing suggests other uses for the land such as a shooting range, sports camp or private retreat.

Nicknamed Duke, Wayne worked from the 1920s into the golden age of Hollywood, and he appeared in 179 film and TV productions over the course of his decorated life. His scores of Western credits include “The Alamo,” “Stagecoach” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” and he won an Academy Award for 1969’s “True Grit.”

Tatiana Novick of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.