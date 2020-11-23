Seth Rogen sells West Hollywood home for $2.16 million
Comedy actor Seth Rogen has another hit on his hands in West Hollywood. A month after listing his Spanish-style retreat, the actor-director just sold it for $2.16 million — or $35,000 more than he was asking.
It’s not his main residence; that one spans 10 acres a few miles north in Hollywood Hills West, and he shelled out nearly $8 million for the nature-oriented retreat complete with streams, trees and trails in 2014, The Times previously reported.
Rogen bought this place for $1.65 million in 2006, and it centers on a 97-year-old hacienda shrouded in landscaping and tucked behind gates. There’s a courtyard in front, and out back, a lush space boasts multiple ponds, dramatic dining areas and fire features.
Inside, arched doorways, barrel ceilings and custom built-ins tie the home to its Spanish roots. French doors turn the living room into an indoor-outdoor space, and the dining area tacks on booth seating and a brick backsplash.
Four bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the 2,853-square-foot floor plan. The primary suite makes up the entire second story with vaulted ceilings, a spa bathroom and walk-in closet.
A native of Canada, Rogen appeared in the sitcoms “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” before pivoting to film, writing and starring in the movies “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “This Is the End” and “The Interview.” More recently, he appeared in the HBO Max movie “An American Pickle” and served as an executive producer of the Prime Video series “The Boys.”
Jane Gavens and Mary Brill of Compass held the listing. Michael Fahimian of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.
