Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate aims for $75 million

Another trophy estate just surfaced for sale in Bel-Air, where the longtime home of late business magnate Barron Hilton is up for grabs at $75 million.

Hilton, son and successor of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, bought the property in the 1960s and lived there until his death last year. The mammoth price tag makes it the 11th-priciest property on the market in L.A. County, records show.

It’s an ambitious listing, but one that will stay in the family. The agents are Hilton’s son and grandson, Richard Hilton and Barron Hilton, respectively, of Hilton & Hyland.

The Georgian-style mansion comes with a bit of history. It was built in 1936 for Jay Paley, a businessman and film producer from the famed Paley family who founded the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS). Paul R. Williams — a famed architect with a star-studded client list including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — handled the design.

Showcasing elegant style across more than 15,000 square feet, the mansion is considered one of Williams’ most iconic works. A motor court approaches the whitewashed exterior, and inside, intricate moldings and panels bring a formal feel to the living spaces.

In addition to 13 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, there’s a step-down living room, formal dining room, billiards room, den and commercial kitchen. A sweeping staircase and elevator navigate the two-story floor plan, ascending to a pair of primary suites overlooking the manicured gardens out back.

A covered patio lined with towering columns hangs off the back of the home, leading to a massive lawn surrounded by lush landscaping. One of the estate’s finest features sits just past the grassy space, where a custom pool features alluring blue, gold and yellow tiles that depict the 12 signs of the Zodiac. Beyond that, a pool house and sunken tennis court complete the 2.5-acre grounds.

Hilton, who died last year at 91, served as the chairman, president and chief executive of Hilton Worldwide, the hospitality company that holds more than 6,000 hotels worldwide. He also founded the American Football League and was the original owner of the Los Angeles Chargers.