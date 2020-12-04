Singer Michael Feinstein sheds historic Los Feliz home for $7.33 million

Two years and six price cuts later, Grammy-nominated singer Michael Feinstein has finally sold his Los Feliz home. The dramatic Tudor Revival-style spot just traded hands for $7.33 million — a big drop from his original ambitious price tag of $26 million.

Feinstein, a singer and pianist, put the property on the market in 2018 a few months after moving east, where he bought the historic John S. Cravens estate on Pasadena’s Millionaire’s Row for $7 million.

The Los Feliz haunt has a history of its own, as it was used as a Russian consulate from 1935 into the 1950s. Feinstein bought the place for about $2.5 million in 1998, records show.

Built in 1926, the brick-clad abode is surrounded by gates, gardens and lawns. A Tudor through and through, the two-story floor plan features custom woodwork, leaded glass, parquet floors, ornate fireplaces and beamed ceilings across more than 15,000 square feet.

A formal entry hall with a sweeping staircase kicks things off. Farther in, highlights include a wood-paneled dining room, a sky-lit meditation space, a charming breakfast nook and a screening room with a bar and lounge.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite spans an entire wing with a sitting room and spa bathroom. On the lower level, there’s a media room, game room, gym, wine cellar and guest suite with a kitchen and separate entrance.

Terraces hang off the home on multiple sides, descending to a stone pathway that winds its way toward a swimming pool and spa. A dining patio and lawn with a fountain complete the half-acre estate.

Feinstein, 64, is recognized as one of the master interpreters of works by such “Great American Songbook” composers as George and Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter. The recording artist has released 28 studio albums, most recently “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” in 2014.

Brett Lawyer and Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Jon Grauman of the Agency represented the buyer.