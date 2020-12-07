Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Fender chief Andy Mooney tunes into the market with a $13.5-million offering

Andy Mooney's double-parcel gated compound above the Sunset Strip
The gated compound, in the foreground, includes a traditional-style home built in the 1950s, a guesthouse, swimming pool, spa, courtyard and vegetable gardens.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

After two decades in Hollywood Hills, Andy Mooney is ready for a change of scenery. The CEO of Fender — the guitar and amp manufacturer founded in Fullerton in the 1940s — just listed his estate above the Sunset Strip for $13.5 million.

Perched on a promontory lot, the property combines two parcels for a total of nearly an acre. Buyers have two options: Keep the existing house, a humble 4,700-square-foot traditional, or raze it and erect a mansion of up to 14,565 square feet.

The location is the story here, as the scenic setting takes in views stretching from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The house itself wraps around an elegant courtyard, and the compound also holds a guesthouse and swimming pool surrounded by landscaping and vegetable gardens.

1/14
The landscaped grounds.  (Tyler Hogan)
2/14
The gated compound.  (Tyler Hogan)
3/14
The main house.  (Tyler Hogan)
4/14
The living room.  (Tyler Hogan)
5/14
The gym.  (Tyler Hogan)
6/14
The bedroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
7/14
The bathroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
8/14
The deck.  (Tyler Hogan)
9/14
The view.  (Tyler Hogan)
10/14
The exterior.  (Tyler Hogan)
11/14
The courtyard.  (Tyler Hogan)
12/14
The patio.  (Tyler Hogan)
13/14
The pool.  (Tyler Hogan)
14/14
The garden.  (Tyler Hogan)

Advertisement

Built in the ’50s but updated since, the house holds four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a handful of sunny, open-concept living spaces. Black accents break up the whitewashed interior, bringing contrast to the windows, doors and checkered-tile floors in the primary suite bathroom.

The most impressive space is the formal living room with a fireplace, which sits under vaulted beamed ceilings and opens to a second-story deck overlooking the city. Other highlights include a gym and indoor-outdoor lounge lined with built-in cabinetry.

James Harris of the Agency and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills hold the listing.

Mooney joined Fender Musical Instruments Corp. as CEO in 2015. Before that, he held executive roles at Quiksilver and the Walt Disney Co., where he created the Disney Princess media franchise as chairman of Disney Consumer Products.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement