Nile Niami sells flashy Hollywood Hills home he bought from Scooter Braun

As Nile Niami continues working on The One — his 100,00-square-foot mansion he’s hoping to sell for $500 million — he just wrapped up a smaller deal in the Hollywood Hills. The spec developer and movie producer has sold a modern spot perched above the Sunset Strip for $9.58 million, less than half of the massive $19.9 million he was aiming for in 2017.

It’ll chalk up as a loss when factoring in the renovations he made, but in terms of pure numbers, the sale is $80,000 more than the $9.5 million he paid in 2015 when he bought it from talent manager Scooter Braun.

Spanning three stories, the hillside home is a classic Niami offering, boasting sleek modern style, high-end amenities and flashy finishes across roughly 6,000 square feet. The main level boasts dramatic common spaces such as a marble kitchen and a double-height living room with a fireplace and mirrored backsplash.

1 / 13 The fireplace. (Sean Gordon) 2 / 13 The entry. (Sean Gordon) 3 / 13 The living room. (Sean Gordon) 4 / 13 The wine cellar. (Sean Gordon) 5 / 13 The dining area. (Sean Gordon) 6 / 13 The kitchen. (Sean Gordon) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Sean Gordon) 8 / 13 The bar. (Sean Gordon) 9 / 13 The movie theater. (Sean Gordon) 10 / 13 The billiards room. (Sean Gordon) 11 / 13 The back patio. (Sean Gordon) 12 / 13 The pool. (Sean Gordon) 13 / 13 The three-story home. (Sean Gordon)

Advertisement

The entire top level is dedicated to the owner’s suite, a scenic indoor-outdoor space lined with walls of glass. One of three bedrooms and six bathrooms, it comes with a custom closet and spa bathroom. Amenities fill out the lower level, including a movie theater, billiards room, wine cellar and wet bar.

Three levels of decks and patios hang off the back of the home, leading to a tropical backyard with a swimming pool and spa at the edge of the property. A lounge area and outdoor gym complete the quarter-acre grounds.

Camellia Yeroomian of the Agency held the listing. Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.