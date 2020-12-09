Nile Niami sells flashy Hollywood Hills home he bought from Scooter Braun
As Nile Niami continues working on The One — his 100,00-square-foot mansion he’s hoping to sell for $500 million — he just wrapped up a smaller deal in the Hollywood Hills. The spec developer and movie producer has sold a modern spot perched above the Sunset Strip for $9.58 million, less than half of the massive $19.9 million he was aiming for in 2017.
It’ll chalk up as a loss when factoring in the renovations he made, but in terms of pure numbers, the sale is $80,000 more than the $9.5 million he paid in 2015 when he bought it from talent manager Scooter Braun.
Spanning three stories, the hillside home is a classic Niami offering, boasting sleek modern style, high-end amenities and flashy finishes across roughly 6,000 square feet. The main level boasts dramatic common spaces such as a marble kitchen and a double-height living room with a fireplace and mirrored backsplash.
The entire top level is dedicated to the owner’s suite, a scenic indoor-outdoor space lined with walls of glass. One of three bedrooms and six bathrooms, it comes with a custom closet and spa bathroom. Amenities fill out the lower level, including a movie theater, billiards room, wine cellar and wet bar.
Three levels of decks and patios hang off the back of the home, leading to a tropical backyard with a swimming pool and spa at the edge of the property. A lounge area and outdoor gym complete the quarter-acre grounds.
Camellia Yeroomian of the Agency held the listing. Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
