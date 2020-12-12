Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Japanese-inspired Midcentury in Bel-Air

Built by architect Tracy Price, the Japanese-inspired Midcentury emphasizes clean lines and indoor-outdoor living with walls of glass and a variety of outdoor spaces.  (Marco Franchina)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In the 1960s, architect Tracy Price returned to L.A. from a trip to Japan and soon built a Bel-Air home that was inspired by his journey. Emphasizing minimalism and a Zen aesthetic, the single-story Midcentury “felt like living in an art gallery,” said Lauren Sand, who grew up in the stylish abode. Encircled by walls of glass, clerestory windows and indoor-outdoor spaces, the well-maintained home now includes a courtyard with a koi pond and a scenic backyard with a swimming pool set among lush gardens.

The details

Location: 1212 Casiano Road, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $3.495 million

Year built: 1964

Living area: 3,015 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Landscaped driveway; stone-clad exterior; open floor plan; beamed ceilings; living room with dramatic fireplace; walls of glass; stone accents; clean lines; custom built-ins; updated kitchen; wood-paneled den with wet bar; owner’s suite with spa bathroom; spacious patio; swimming pool; tiered gardens

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $3.078 million, down 9.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Stearns, (310) 850-9284, and Bret Parsons, (310) 497-5832, both with Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

