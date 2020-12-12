Home of the Week: A Japanese-inspired Midcentury in Bel-Air

In the 1960s, architect Tracy Price returned to L.A. from a trip to Japan and soon built a Bel-Air home that was inspired by his journey. Emphasizing minimalism and a Zen aesthetic, the single-story Midcentury “felt like living in an art gallery,” said Lauren Sand, who grew up in the stylish abode. Encircled by walls of glass, clerestory windows and indoor-outdoor spaces, the well-maintained home now includes a courtyard with a koi pond and a scenic backyard with a swimming pool set among lush gardens.

The details

Location: 1212 Casiano Road, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $3.495 million

Year built: 1964

Living area: 3,015 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Landscaped driveway; stone-clad exterior; open floor plan; beamed ceilings; living room with dramatic fireplace; walls of glass; stone accents; clean lines; custom built-ins; updated kitchen; wood-paneled den with wet bar; owner’s suite with spa bathroom; spacious patio; swimming pool; tiered gardens

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $3.078 million, down 9.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Stearns, (310) 850-9284, and Bret Parsons, (310) 497-5832, both with Compass

